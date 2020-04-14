|
Roy J. Fleming, age 71 of Lake City passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home. Roy was born November 6, 1948 in Pontiac to Walter and Thelma (Brady) Fleming. He married Nancy Schade on July 29, 2018. Roy graduated from Waterford Kettering High School in Waterford in 1966 and also from Lawrence Institute of Technology in Detroit. He was employed for 24 years, as an engineer with Consumers Power in Pontiac before retiring. He was a member of the Flannel Shirt Gang of the St Andrews Church in Waterford and the Crank Benders Car Club in Lake City. Roy is survived by his wife Nancy and three sons: Ronald (Renae) Fox of Lapeer, Bill (Sherry) Kammerer of Oxford and Larry (Melissa) Kammerer of Attica, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother: Mark (Becky) Fleming of Meadville, PA and two sisters: Gail Fleming of Waterford and Jean (Mark) Beaudoin of Trout Lake and nieces and nephews Amy, Mark, Erin, Megan, Jade and Joshua. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and a niece Bridget Fleming. He will be sadly missed by anyone who was fortunate to have known him . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the Missaukee County Humane Society. The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Condolences and memories may be shared online at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 15, 2020