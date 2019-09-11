|
|
BONE, RUDY J. of Highland, formerly of Waterford, passed away September 10, 2019 at 74 years of age. Loving husband of Betty for 52 years; dearest father of Misty (Dwayne) Dewey and Nicky (Joe) Brian; grandfather of Aaron, Paige, Tyler, and Nicholas; great grandfather of Owen and Layla; special uncle of Donnie Farnsworth and Lisa Smith; brother of Jim Bone, Bob Bone, Bill (Patti) Bone, Debbie Smades, Donnie Bone, Tommy (Kathy) Bone, Penny (Brian) Wisswell, and Timmy Bone; half brother to the Myre family; and he was more than an “in law” to the entire Farnsworth family. Preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Barbara, 2 brothers, and 1 sister. Rudy was a veteran of the US Army and retired from GM in 2000 after 32 years of service. Following retirement he delivered flowers for Jacobsen’s Flowers for 8 years. He loved music; all sports though his favorites, wrestling, boxing, and anything U of M. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Burial follows in Ottawa Park Cemetery Clarkston. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 12, 2019