Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Rudy J. Bone

Rudy J. Bone Obituary
BONE, RUDY J. of Highland, formerly of Waterford, passed away September 10, 2019 at 74 years of age. Loving husband of Betty for 52 years; dearest father of Misty (Dwayne) Dewey and Nicky (Joe) Brian; grandfather of Aaron, Paige, Tyler, and Nicholas; great grandfather of Owen and Layla; special uncle of Donnie Farnsworth and Lisa Smith; brother of Jim Bone, Bob Bone, Bill (Patti) Bone, Debbie Smades, Donnie Bone, Tommy (Kathy) Bone, Penny (Brian) Wisswell, and Timmy Bone; half brother to the Myre family; and he was more than an “in law” to the entire Farnsworth family. Preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Barbara, 2 brothers, and 1 sister. Rudy was a veteran of the US Army and retired from GM in 2000 after 32 years of service. Following retirement he delivered flowers for Jacobsen’s Flowers for 8 years. He loved music; all sports though his favorites, wrestling, boxing, and anything U of M. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Burial follows in Ottawa Park Cemetery Clarkston. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 12, 2019
