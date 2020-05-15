Ruelba Mulligan Brede of Bloomfield Hills; passed away May 14, 2020; age 84; after a brief but brave battle with cancer. Wife of the late Jerome Edward Mulligan and Frederic W. Brede. She was known as Rubie to her many dear friends, to her brothers Bill (dec.) Lew and Bert and their families as “Sis” or “Aunt Sis”, and to Liz, Jerry (Karen), Kevin (Dee Ann) as Mom. To Katie, Jerome and Michael as Grandma. She will be long remembered for her many accomplishments at a Bridge table, her remarkable knitting skills, and her keen sense of humor (she loved to tell and hear a great joke). She had a lifelong passion for music and loved to attend the Symphony. She was an accomplished pianist and sang in her church choir for years. Her favorite accomplishments involved cooking for the pleasure of others as she deeply understood the communal and therapeutic power of food and dining together. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, and in the true spirit of Rubie, please reach out to a loved one, find an old friend or someone in need and make an effort to comfort them in some way.



