Russell Jerome Buller, formerly of Clarkston and Marshall MI, died at his winter home in Winter Haven Fl. Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 97. His battle with Alzheimer's had ended. At his side was his special caregiver and granddaughter Jen Haack. A week earlier he still knew his children, and a lasting memory was a picture taken of him sitting in his favorite lounge chair eating a large serving of strawberry short cake with a big smile on his face. He never forgot to smile and was always chuckling about something we had to say. Russell was born in Billings, Montana on September 2, 1922, the son of Joseph Bernard Buller and Meta Mary (Albers) Buller. He had 2 sisters and 4 brothers who preceded him in death. He was raised a Catholic and as a teenage altar boy traveled all day Sundays with the local priest to surrounding communities for religious services. He retired from Pontiac Northern in 1982 as a high school librarian and soon became an altar boy again for his parish church St. Daniel in Clarkston. Dad was especially guided in life by his faith, loving mother, loving wife, and in the end a loving granddaughter. Dad was a World War II veteran of the Army Air Corps and put himself through college at St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota with the help of the GI Bill. He was married to Delores Catherine Grimm on August 17, 1946 in St. Paul, MN. Delores preceded him in death on July 3, 2011. He started his teaching career in Bridger, Montana, and then he moved the family East to Pontiac to work as a librarian at Pontiac Central and Northern. As a devote Catholic he belonged to St. Benedict Catholic Church in Pontiac, St. Daniel in Clarkston, St. Mary in Marshall, and St. Joseph in Winter Haven, FL. Russell is survived by children, Michael (Carol) Buller, Barbara Buller, Bernard (Sheila) Buller, and Mary (Mike) Tiernan, sister-in-law Vivian Grimm; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 virus burial arrangements are incomplete but a Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church with interment in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary Catholic Church, 212 W Hanover St, Marshall, MI 49068, https://stmarymarshall.org/ St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1020 Irwin Ave, Albion, MI 49224, http://www.stjohn-church.org/ or the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011, https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. Please visit The Kempf Funeral Home of Marshall, MI https://www.kempffuneralhome.com for assistance with memorials, and to view the on line obituary or leave messages for the family.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.