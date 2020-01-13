|
Ruth Ann Russell, a long time resident of Milford, died on January 12, 2020 at the age of 71. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Wednesday, January 15, from 3-8PM, with a Rosary at 6PM. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 N. Harvey Lake Rd., Highland, on Thursday, January 16, at 11AM with The Rev. Fr. Wayne Ureel officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 14, 2020