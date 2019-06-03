The Oakland Press Obituaries
Henke, Ruth Childs; of Waterford; May 30, 2019; age 95; mother of five; grandmother of five; great-grandmother of three; wife of Roy E. Childs (1945 – 1970) and David R. Henke (1972 - 2019). A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 8, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Rd., Waterford. The family will receive friends Thursday 12 p.m. until time of service. Complete obituary and guest book are available at
Published in The Oakland Press on June 4, 2019
