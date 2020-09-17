of Clarkson; passed away September 16, 2020; age 84. Beloved wife of Ed for 56 years. Loving mother of James (Brenda) Coulson, Charles (Sandra) Coulson and Michael (Chagit) Coulson. Proud grandmother of Kelly, Amber, Courtney, Nikki, Chad, Ariel and Matthew. Adored great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Ann, Fred, Jean, Richard, Don, Marie, Steve and the late Tom. Friends may visit Sunday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Monday 11 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com