of Clarkston; passed peacefully November 4, 2019; age 78. Loving mother of Karen, Bill (Chris) and Ann; special sister of Ed Roberts; preceded in death by her brothers Richard and David. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday 11am the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit 10am until the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in honor of Ruth to The Nature Conservancy. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 5, 2019