The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Ruth PHIPPS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth PHIPPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. PHIPPS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. PHIPPS Obituary
of Clarkston; passed peacefully November 4, 2019; age 78. Loving mother of Karen, Bill (Chris) and Ann; special sister of Ed Roberts; preceded in death by her brothers Richard and David. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday 11am the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit 10am until the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in honor of Ruth to The Nature Conservancy. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -