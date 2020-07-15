Ruth Mae Skinner, age 92, retired Highland Township Deputy Clerk, died surrounded by her family on July 11, 2020. ??Dear mother of Jo Ann Moser, Patricia Demerath and Carol Lawrence; loving grandmother of Katherine, Emily, Kristin, Lauren, Richard and Jacob; great-grandmother of Aria, Easton and Marigold. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Skinner; parents, Russell and Olive (nee. Phillips) Watson, brother, William and sister, Jean. ??Ruth enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. She loved sports, especially the Detroit Tigers, and enjoyed playing the piano, watching movies, traveling and the summers spent at the family cottage on Lower Straits Lake. ??A private interment will take place at Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley. ??In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Public Library, 444 Beach Farm Circle, Highland MI 48356. For further information, visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
