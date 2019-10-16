The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Ruth STANTON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth STANTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth V. STANTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth V. STANTON Obituary
of Clarkston; passed away October 15, 2019; age 89. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond, daughter Cynthia (Michael) Zorn and siblings John, Jacob, Peter, Clara and Harold. Mother of Christopher (Toni) Stanton and Carrie (Robert) Giaier. Grandmother of Ryan (Robyn) and Jennifer, Amelia (Cody), Anna (Adam), Kellie (Nick) and Kevin (Rebecca). Private Inurnment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now