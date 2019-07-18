|
Ruth Vera Jackson was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 20, 1926 and passed away on July 13, 2019 in Bonita Springs, Florida at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late James Andrew Jackson. Loving mother of Ruth (Gary) Korhonen, Carolyn Nevin, the late James Andrew Jackson II, the late Mary Anne Jackson and the late son-in-law Michael J. Kuusisto. Dearest grandmother of Nick (Pam) Kuusisto, Kristi (Patrick) Kuusisto-Lambros, Emily (Lawrence) Kuusisto and Katelyn Nesler. Dear great grandmother of Mikey Kuusisto and soon to arrive Baby Girl Kuusisto. Dear Sister of Betty Jane Miller, "daughter", Renee Southard, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Friday July 19, 2019, 2-8 p.m. and the Funeral Service will be Saturday July 20, 2019. Instate 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at the Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Directors, 500 West Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale, MI. Interment will take place at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Libbie's Place, Galveston, Texas or Joanne's House Hospice, Bonita Springs, Florida.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 19, 2019