Saima Salton passed away peacefully at Stonegate Health Campus in Lapeer, Michigan, on January 26, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born on February 10, 1921 in Lewiston, Michigan, to Selma and Matti Karvonen. Saima held a M.S.W. degree from Wayne State University and was department head of Social Work for Royal Oak Schools. Saima was predeceased by her husband Gordon Salton and is survived by her daughters Ruth (Jerry) Rose and Nancy Schliebe, 5 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Upon her request, Saima’s body was donated to Wayne State University’s School of Medicine.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 30, 2020
