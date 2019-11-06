Home

Sally Ann Wilhelme

WILHELME, SALLY ANN of Davisburg, MI; November 4, 2019; age 89; born April 18, 1930 in Bay City, MI. Daughter of the late William and Hildred Charters; wife of the late William J. Wilhelme, Jr.; mother of Willaim J. Wilhelme, III (Debra), Christopher J. Wilhelme (Pamela) and Brian A. Wilhelme; also survived by 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister of Mary Ellen Schnaidt, David Charters (Frances) and the late: Frances Richards, Jean Charters (Mary Ann) and Barbara Bosco (Vincent). At Sally’s request no services will be held. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 7, 2019
