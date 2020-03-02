The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Sam Hryckowian

Sam Hryckowian Obituary
Sam Hryckowian of Holly, MI passed away February 28, 2020, age 90. He is survived by his beloved wife Celia of 61 years. Son Andy (Jami) Hryckowian, daughter Carol (Mike) Howard, daughter Audrey Bastas, son Dan (Karen) Hryckowian. 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was born in Windsor, Canada, moved to Detroit, MI in 1949, and apprenticed to become a Master plumber. He and Celia moved their family to Holly in 1972. In 1986 he built the Village Court Plaza and opened the Villagers Restaurant. He was an active member of Saint Rita Catholic Church and the church community and became affectionately known as “Sam the plumber”. A funeral Mass will be held at Saint Rita on Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made in honor of Sam to the Dementia and Alzheimer’s Association. Dryer Funeral Home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2020
