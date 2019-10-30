The Oakland Press Obituaries
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Sammy Rex Stanfield of Auburn Hills, MI passed away on October 8, 2019. He was born in Bernie, MO March 30, 1920. He was married to Lillian Jewell Terry on October 9, 1947. Sammy was an auto mechanic for GMC Truck and Bus. He was a member of the VFW, and had a passion for people, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was survived by his daughter Margaret Guerrero, who has since passed; his granddaughters Jennifer Holland (Jonathan) and Rachel Thornton (Eric). He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Lilly, Madison, Emma, and Julian. He was predeceased by his wife Lillian and his daughter Mary Zuehlk (Dale). A Celebration of Life for Sammy will be held on Friday November 15 at 1 p.m., located at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI 48307. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. before the service and conclude at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Sammy’s memory to the s Project or a .
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 3, 2019
