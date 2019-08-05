The Oakland Press Obituaries
Sandra Kay Rollison, age 70, of Fairview, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at her home. Sandra was born in Pontiac, Michigan on February 4, 1949 to the late Harold and Patricia Goodson. She graduated from Waterford High School and went on to receive an Associate Degree after High School from the University of Pheonix. Sandra met and married her husband James in Waterford, October 13, 1973. In 1996 Sandra and James moved from West Bloomfield, MI up to Fairview. She was a member of the American Legion Post 377 Auxillary. Sandra enjoyed painting, cooking, and sewing. She is survived by her husband James; her sons Gary (Nicole) Rollison, Patrick Rollison; her daughters Tracy (Robert) Williams, and Heather Rollison; sister Cheryl (Lyle) Harmon; brother Dirk Lewis; 11 Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Grandchildren. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Karen McNeal. Per her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 6, 2019
