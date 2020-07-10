Sandra (Sandy) L. Langeland, 79, of Ft Myers, FL (formerly of Waterford MI) passed away on July 6, 2020. Loving life partner of Susan Murdock. Only child of the late Arthur and Francine Langeland. Survived by sister-in-law Carolyn Hancock of Mt Pleasant, MI, niece Monica (Scott) Manning of Mt Pleasant, MI and nephew Robert (Erica) Mitchell of New Hudson, MI and a host of extended family and friends. Sandy was a graduate of St Marys Academy in Monroe, MI (and proud to have maintained several close friendships all of these years), Michigan State University and University of Denver. She was a professor of Psychology at Oakland Community College, Highland Lakes Campus where she taught for 29 years, was the first recipient of the Outstanding Faculty Award and was granted Professor Emeritus Status. Enjoying the performing arts, Sandy could be found leading in song with a guitar at bonfires or on her piano at home when entertaining. Attending concerts, lectures and plays gave her great pleasure and you could always count on seeing her dressed in vibrant color and a little bling. The out-of-doors played a large part in her life, whether biking, kayaking or traveling. Sandy enjoyed exploring and hiking in the Grand Tetons, Acadia in Maine and the Long Trail in Vermont, to beach combing in Hilton Head and beach walks in Florida. Sandy was an avid reader and started book clubs in Michigan and joined a book club in Ft Myers. She always had her next read on her Kindle and was looking at what next to add to her reading list. People were important and if she couldn’t see you soon, Sandy would call to check in on you. She might not talk long, but wanted to know how you were, how she can help and to let you know she cared. It was while wintering in Florida prior to moving there full time that Sandy brought together a group of 20+ to volunteer on a bi weekly basis at the Harry Chapin Food Bank of SW Florida. She was so proud of this group as many found it a real calling and continued to volunteer when Sandy was unable. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hope Hospice of Ft Myers, FL. hopehospice.org
