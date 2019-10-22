The Oakland Press Obituaries
STROZESKI, SANDRA LUANNE, of Pontiac, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Highland Park, Michigan the beloved daughter to the late Archie and Gladys Shearer. Loving wife of the late Ernest Strozeski; beloved mother of the late James Strozeski and Rachel (Thomas) Rexford; sister of the late Ron Shearer. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Interment Christian Memorial Cultural Center in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Memorial donations may be made to Project Hope of Pontiac. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 23, 2019
