of Oxford; passed away November 13, 2019; age 72. Preceded in death by her husband James, brothers Bob (Sandy) Clark and Don Clark and great niece Kendall. Loving mother of Kim (Mike) Haislip. Proud grandma of Ryan Hester, Michaelann and Angelina Haislip. Dear sister of Glenna Myers and Jerry (Laura) Clark. Loving aunt of Stacey and Kylie Holland and six nieces and nephews. Best friend of Margie and Walt Stephens and Carol and Dave Tucker. Sandy graduated from Oxford High School Class of 1966. Sandy retired from Kmart after 40 years of service. Friends may visit Saturday, November 16th from 1-3 pm Funeral Service at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Interment Oakview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 15, 2019