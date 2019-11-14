The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Sandy Stevens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy K. (Clark) Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandy K. (Clark) Stevens Obituary
of Oxford; passed away November 13, 2019; age 72. Preceded in death by her husband James, brothers Bob (Sandy) Clark and Don Clark and great niece Kendall. Loving mother of Kim (Mike) Haislip. Proud grandma of Ryan Hester, Michaelann and Angelina Haislip. Dear sister of Glenna Myers and Jerry (Laura) Clark. Loving aunt of Stacey and Kylie Holland and six nieces and nephews. Best friend of Margie and Walt Stephens and Carol and Dave Tucker. Sandy graduated from Oxford High School Class of 1966. Sandy retired from Kmart after 40 years of service. Friends may visit Saturday, November 16th from 1-3 pm Funeral Service at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Interment Oakview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -