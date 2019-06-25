|
|
Overbaugh, Sarah Ann, nee Truhn, passed away on Friday June 21, 2019, at 91 years of age. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on May 4, 1928, the daughter to the late Edwin and Marian Truhn. Beloved wife of the late Leo “Jack” Overbaugh; loving mother of Dianna (the late Ken) MacDonald, Jack Overbaugh and Kristi (James Persinger) Valenzuela; proud grandmother of Janice, Jenifer, Kathryn, Debra and Carter; great grandmother of Brian, Kimberlee, Kacie, Brook and Matthew. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 1 p.m. at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan. Funeral arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the . To post condolences visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on June 30, 2019