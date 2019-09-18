|
Sarah Elizabeth Grady, 89, of White Lake, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Known for her warm heart and the twinkle in her eye, Sarah lived as she loved—with faith, laughter, and generosity. She baked the best pecan pies, played a spirited hand of cards, and enjoyed having her family around her at their Lake Huron cottage. Born November 9, 1929, the daughter of Hubert and Susan Hatch in Hornersville, Missouri, she married James Grady in 1952 and they spent 66 years together. Their marriage, remarkable for its duration, was also a testament of a true partnership between two people whose love for each other only grew over time. Sarah is survived by her husband James Grady; her children Karen (Scott) Isgrigg of West Bloomfield, Linda Grady of Waterford, and Paul (Joan) Grady of Midland; her grandchildren Scott (Julie) Isgrigg, Travis (Karen) Isgrigg, and Shane, Tyler, and Liam Grady; her great-granddaughters Grace and Megan Isgrigg and Carson Isgrigg; and her brother Phillip (Carolyn) Hatch. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister, and her treasured granddaughter Emily Isgrigg. Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road, Highland. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am (In State 10:00am) at Oxbow Lake Baptist Church, 10730 Elizabeth Lake Road, White Lake. Burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorial gifts may be made to Oxbow Lake Baptist Church in White Lake or to
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 19, 2019