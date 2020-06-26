Savannah "Nug" Pryor
PRYOR, Savannah "Nug" – age 102, passed away, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Lorisul Pryor, Mentry Pryor, Gladys Dawson, Earnestine Adams, KirJathous Pryor, Kairlather (Helena) Pryor, Marquita (Ronald) Fly and Anthony (Voncile) Pryor; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; great-great-great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Mrs. Pryor was preceded in death by her husband, Murphy Pryor; children, Flonice Randle, Lady Mae Pryor, China Fisher and Marvilla Pryor and a host of siblings. Family hour 1 p.m. Friday July 3, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with funeral service commencing at 2 p.m. Bishop William H. Murphy Jr., Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, 210 University Drive. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 1 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Pryor will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 12 Noon-6 p.m. Thursday.

Funeral services provided by
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
