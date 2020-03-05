The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs
Beverly Hills, MI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 PM - 6:00 PM
American Legion
Berkley, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Gleason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Ann Gleason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Ann Gleason Obituary
Sharon Ann Gleason, a long time Berkley resident, who enjoyed friends and family, playing cards, and traveling, particularly two trips to her ancestral home of Ireland, passed away Wednesday, March 4 at 6:38 p.m. Beloved wife of William Gleason for 59 years; mother of Ken, Marie (Izzo), Joseph, and Billy and Larry who died in infancy; grandmother of Ryan Quinn, the son of Joseph and Heather (Welch). Sharon’s most recent work was in the office of O. O. Corsaut in Oak Park, which she enjoyed so much she considered them extended family. Sharon is the daughter of John Emmet Teeling and Margaret Pearl (Ryan). She is predeceased by brothers John Bryan and James Joseph, and sister Patricia Jane (Cessna). She is survived by niece Christine, whom she considered as a sister. Friends and family are invited to attend visitation on Sunday 3-9 p.m. at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral home in Berkley, with a rosary at 7. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Beverly Hills, and friends and family are welcomed to meet afterward at the American Legion in Berkley 12:30 to 6:00. Details at
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -