Sharon Ann Gleason, a long time Berkley resident, who enjoyed friends and family, playing cards, and traveling, particularly two trips to her ancestral home of Ireland, passed away Wednesday, March 4 at 6:38 p.m. Beloved wife of William Gleason for 59 years; mother of Ken, Marie (Izzo), Joseph, and Billy and Larry who died in infancy; grandmother of Ryan Quinn, the son of Joseph and Heather (Welch). Sharon’s most recent work was in the office of O. O. Corsaut in Oak Park, which she enjoyed so much she considered them extended family. Sharon is the daughter of John Emmet Teeling and Margaret Pearl (Ryan). She is predeceased by brothers John Bryan and James Joseph, and sister Patricia Jane (Cessna). She is survived by niece Christine, whom she considered as a sister. Friends and family are invited to attend visitation on Sunday 3-9 p.m. at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral home in Berkley, with a rosary at 7. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Beverly Hills, and friends and family are welcomed to meet afterward at the American Legion in Berkley 12:30 to 6:00. Details at
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 6, 2020