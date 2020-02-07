The Oakland Press Obituaries
Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
t St. Damien of Molokai (formerly St. Vincent De Paul)
46408 Woodward Ave.
Pontiac, MI
View Map
Sharon B. Duguay Obituary
DUGUAY, B. SHARON, of Waterford, passed away February 6, 2020 at 87 years of age. Born in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter to the late Glenn and Margaret Walker. Beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Anna Duguay-Corsa, Sally Duguay, Barbara Duguay-Blackmer and the late Christopher Duguay; dearest grandmother of Christopher, Joshua and Jacob. Also preceded in death by her brother Bob and sisters Mary Catherine, Patricia and Margaret “Puggy”. Sharon was a 1950 graduate of St. Fred’s Catholic School. She worked for many years with Archambeau Stroh’s Distributors and attended St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Visitation Sunday February 9, 2020 from 3-9 p.m. with 6 p.m. Remembrance Service at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw Rd. Waterford). Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at St. Damien of Molokai (formerly St. Vincent De Paul), 46408 Woodward Ave. Pontiac. Burial Mt. Hope Cemetery, Pontiac. Memorial donations may be made to the Chalfonte Foundation. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 8, 2020
