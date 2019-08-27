|
Sharon K. Weaver, 83, died on August 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Ruth Kimble, and her three siblings, Dwight Jr., Ruth Margaret (Beer), and Gerald. She is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Ken; her children, Laurie, Jeff (Elizabeth), Greg (Moira), and Mike; and her beloved granddaughters, Marisa, Madeline, Lily, Julia, and Annabelle. Sharon grew up in Decatur, Indiana, leaving her with a lifelong interest in local Indiana history and 19th century frontier women. She expressed her sharp intellect through creativity: for instance, sewing, craftwork, and especially writing, early on as a young woman writing for the Ft. Wayne News-Sentinel. Sharon was devoted to her family. She died caring for her husband. Please send flowers to Crowder Funeral Home, 111E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 28, 2019