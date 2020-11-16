1/1
Sharon Lee King
KING, SHARON LEE, 78, of Waterford, passed away on November 13, 2020. Wife of the late Donald Ray King; mother of Darrell King, Cynthia Vandervennet and the late Jeffrey King; grandmother of Amanda, Alexander, Elizabeth, Jacob, Audrey, Aaron and great grandmother of 7; sister of Norbert James Hofman. Memorial service Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at THE WAY CHURCH (2940 Georgetown Pkwy, Fenton). Service to be live streamed via https://www.findandfollow.org/churchathome. Masks are required upon entry. To post a condolence please visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
