KING, SHARON LEE, 78, of Waterford, passed away on November 13, 2020. Wife of the late Donald Ray King; mother of Darrell King, Cynthia Vandervennet and the late Jeffrey King; grandmother of Amanda, Alexander, Elizabeth, Jacob, Audrey, Aaron and great grandmother of 7; sister of Norbert James Hofman. Memorial service Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at THE WAY CHURCH (2940 Georgetown Pkwy, Fenton). Service to be live streamed via https://www.findandfollow.org/churchathome
. Masks are required upon entry. To post a condolence please visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com