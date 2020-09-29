Sharon Lee Lindquist of Lake Orion, Michigan passed away peacefully the evening of September 26, 2020 with her husband David at her side. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Jack and Gertrude Whitaker on May 14, 1945. A dedicated student, Sharon graduated from Madison Heights High School in 1963 with honors. She won the Miss Madison Heights pageant in 1962 and the Miss American Legion pageant (18th District) in 1963. Sharon was the piano accompanist for the high school choir and for her church choir where she met her husband Dave. She also taught music and gave piano lessons to beginners and young students. Sharon became interested in finding homes for pets so she became involved in the Northern Suburbs Animal Welfare League and Friends of Animals and became the friend of many felines and canines. Sharon and her mother Gertrude also founded and started a Christian Bible and Bookstore in Royal Oak called New Life Christian Bookstore. Sharon is survived by her husband David and is the sister-in-law of George and Mary Lindquist and Mary and the late Ed DeJong and generous aunt of six nieces. Sharon knew the Lord in a very personal way and knew that passing from this life was the entrance into a new and eternal life with the Lord Jesus. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – 12 Noon at VanHoosen Jones Stoney Creek Cemetery, 570 E. Tienken Rd., Rochester Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Genesis The Church, 309 N. Main St., Royal Oak, MI 48067. Arrangements in care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
