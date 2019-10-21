|
|
Sharon M. (Helm) Soriano “Cher”; age 66; of Pontiac; passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Affectionately known as Ma, Mom, Momma Cher, Nana Cher, Nana and GG, she loved playing card games, board games and putting together puzzles. Cher was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Helen Helm, and several siblings. Her memory will live on through her children, Steven (Bobbi) Soriano, Katrina (Jerry) Soriano, Ruthann (Hector) Nieves, Cheri (Bo) Pridemore, Chunk (Candi) Soriano, Jessica Soriano and Paco Soriano; 20 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; surviving siblings; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and loved ones. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11am at First General Baptist Church of Waterford. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 22, 2019