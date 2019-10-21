The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home – Pontiac Location
46 Williams
Pontiac, MI 48341
(248) 338-9288
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Soriano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Soriano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Soriano Obituary
Sharon M. (Helm) Soriano “Cher”; age 66; of Pontiac; passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Affectionately known as Ma, Mom, Momma Cher, Nana Cher, Nana and GG, she loved playing card games, board games and putting together puzzles. Cher was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Helen Helm, and several siblings. Her memory will live on through her children, Steven (Bobbi) Soriano, Katrina (Jerry) Soriano, Ruthann (Hector) Nieves, Cheri (Bo) Pridemore, Chunk (Candi) Soriano, Jessica Soriano and Paco Soriano; 20 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; surviving siblings; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and loved ones. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11am at First General Baptist Church of Waterford. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home – Pontiac Location
Download Now