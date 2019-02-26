The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
of Waterford; Went home to be with the Lord February 24, 2019; age 69; Loving wife of Larry D. Sanford, Sr. for 51 years; Beloved mother of Tamara Percival, Larry “Danny” (Dawn) Sanford, Jr., Amanda Clark, and special son Lyle Chasse’. Dear sister of Thomas (Ann) Munger. Also cherished by ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one on the way. Mrs. Sanford retired as a bus driver with the Waterford Township School District and was an active member of the Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene, 2840 Airport Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment All Saints Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the family. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 27, 2019
