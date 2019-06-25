|
|
Shellie Jayne Campbell, 65, passed away June 19, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1954, in Pontiac, Michigan to Harry Hubert and Eunice Lavern (Hartsoe) Dunigan. Shellie married James D. Campbell, Jr., and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters Diane (Denny) Levitt and Diana Asbel. Shellie’s visitation will be 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel Brooklyn with her Service at 12:00 pm. Please visit our website for full obituary at
Published in The Oakland Press on June 26, 2019