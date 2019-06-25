The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Borek Jennings Funeral Hom-Braun Chapel
137 South Main Street
Brooklyn, MI 49230
(517) 592-2280
Resources
More Obituaries for Shellie Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shellie Jayne Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shellie Jayne Campbell Obituary
Shellie Jayne Campbell, 65, passed away June 19, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1954, in Pontiac, Michigan to Harry Hubert and Eunice Lavern (Hartsoe) Dunigan. Shellie married James D. Campbell, Jr., and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters Diane (Denny) Levitt and Diana Asbel. Shellie’s visitation will be 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel Brooklyn with her Service at 12:00 pm. Please visit our website for full obituary at
Published in The Oakland Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now