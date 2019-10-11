|
Swartz, Sherman of Waterford, passed away October 4, 2019 at 89 years of age. Loving husband of 65 years to the late Mary; dear father of Pamela Williamson, the late Janice Swartz-Rodriquez, Daniel Swartz, Marianne (Jaime Yanez) Swartz, proud grandfather of fourteen and great-grandfather of nine. Sherman is also survived by sister Joyce (Harold) Teague, several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road. Clawson, MI 48017. Saturday, October 12 at 2 p.m. Friends may visit beginning at 1 p.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 12, 2019