The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherman Swartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherman Swartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherman Swartz Obituary
Swartz, Sherman of Waterford, passed away October 4, 2019 at 89 years of age. Loving husband of 65 years to the late Mary; dear father of Pamela Williamson, the late Janice Swartz-Rodriquez, Daniel Swartz, Marianne (Jaime Yanez) Swartz, proud grandfather of fourteen and great-grandfather of nine. Sherman is also survived by sister Joyce (Harold) Teague, several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road. Clawson, MI 48017. Saturday, October 12 at 2 p.m. Friends may visit beginning at 1 p.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now