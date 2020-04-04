The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
Sherry L. Weaver

Sherry L. Weaver Obituary
WEAVER, SHERRY L. Age, 76 of Troy, Loving Widow of David Sr., Mother of David Jr., Douglas (Susan), DeAnna Deitz (Frankie) and Denise. Also 7 grandchildren. Sister of Gloria Harnish. Graveside service for immediate family. Celebration of Life service expected on a future date. Interment at Christian Memorial Cultural Center. Memorial tributes in lieu of flowers to Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children, 1299 Genesis Rd., Suite 3, Crossville, TN 38555. AJ Desmond & Sons – Price Chapel (248) 689-0700. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2020
