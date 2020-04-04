|
|
WEAVER, SHERRY L. Age, 76 of Troy, Loving Widow of David Sr., Mother of David Jr., Douglas (Susan), DeAnna Deitz (Frankie) and Denise. Also 7 grandchildren. Sister of Gloria Harnish. Graveside service for immediate family. Celebration of Life service expected on a future date. Interment at Christian Memorial Cultural Center. Memorial tributes in lieu of flowers to Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children, 1299 Genesis Rd., Suite 3, Crossville, TN 38555. AJ Desmond & Sons – Price Chapel (248) 689-0700. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2020