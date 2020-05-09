Shirley A. Broegman
BROEGMAN, SHIRLEY A. of Waterford, passed away May 8, 2020 at 89 years of age. Beloved mother of the late Scott (Cindy), Rick (Kim), and Jack (Shawn) Hermansen; devoted grandmother of Christie (Steve) Marshall, Katee (Brad) Buddenborg, Joe (Jeremy) Hermansen, Andi (Chad) Hanson, Devon and Dani Hermansen; dearest GG of 8 great grandchildren; loving wife of the late Barney Broegman. Preceded in death by the father of her children, Richard Douglas Hermansen. Shirley was a retired school bus driver for Huron Valley Schools. She was an avid golfer. Shirley was always proud of her boys and her family whom she loved fiercely. On angel’s wings you were taken away, but in our hearts you’ll always stay. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence visit:

Published in The Oakland Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
