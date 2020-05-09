BROEGMAN, SHIRLEY A. of Waterford, passed away May 8, 2020 at 89 years of age. Beloved mother of the late Scott (Cindy), Rick (Kim), and Jack (Shawn) Hermansen; devoted grandmother of Christie (Steve) Marshall, Katee (Brad) Buddenborg, Joe (Jeremy) Hermansen, Andi (Chad) Hanson, Devon and Dani Hermansen; dearest GG of 8 great grandchildren; loving wife of the late Barney Broegman. Preceded in death by the father of her children, Richard Douglas Hermansen. Shirley was a retired school bus driver for Huron Valley Schools. She was an avid golfer. Shirley was always proud of her boys and her family whom she loved fiercely. On angel’s wings you were taken away, but in our hearts you’ll always stay. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence visit:



