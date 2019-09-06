The Oakland Press Obituaries
SHIRLEY ANN GRUSNICK

of Waterford; September 4, 2019; age 82; Loving wife of the late Mick; Dear mother of Terri Grusnick (Robin Miniard), Mitch (Joyce) Grusnick, Robin (Tim) Karagosian and Toby Grusnick (Dona Berry). Sister of Alicemary Grusnick, the late Bill and the late Eddie White; Beloved grandmother of Shayne, Autumn, Mick, Jeff, Christy, T.J. and Audrey. Also cherished by five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Grusnick was a card and game enthusiast. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League or to the Care Team Hospice. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 8, 2019
