Shirley Evelyn Olsson
Shirley Evelyn Olsson, 78, went to her heavenly home on September 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Ronald (Ron); her daughter Karen Haller (Dr. Ken Haller), her son Gary Olsson (Deb); her grandchildren Zachary, Victoria and Mikaela Haller, Faith, Sarah and Joshua Olsson; and her brothers, Bruce and David Chesnutt. She is preceded in death by her sister, Nellie and brothers Vernon, James, Sammie and Tom; and her parents. Memorial service to be held at 1pm, Sept 25th at Brightmoor Christian Church in Novi, MI. Face mask and social distancing required.

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
