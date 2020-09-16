Shirley Evelyn Olsson, 78, went to her heavenly home on September 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Ronald (Ron); her daughter Karen Haller (Dr. Ken Haller), her son Gary Olsson (Deb); her grandchildren Zachary, Victoria and Mikaela Haller, Faith, Sarah and Joshua Olsson; and her brothers, Bruce and David Chesnutt. She is preceded in death by her sister, Nellie and brothers Vernon, James, Sammie and Tom; and her parents. Memorial service to be held at 1pm, Sept 25th at Brightmoor Christian Church in Novi, MI. Face mask and social distancing required.



