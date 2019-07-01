|
Shirley Inscho, age 81 from Brown City, passed away June 28, 2019 at McLaren/Lapeer Regional Hospital with her family at her side. Shirley was born July 27, 1937, in Pontiac, MI., the daughter of Henry and Orpha (Heir) Fast. Shirley grew up in Drayton Plains, MI. She was a graduate of Waterford Township High School. On October 15, 1955, Shirley married Ronald Inscho. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Shirley’s family was the joy of her life, she enjoyed spending time and traveling with them. Shirley is survived by her children, Cassie Gerzanics, Connie (Jeffery) Iid, Keena Inscho, Larry (Kathy) Inscho and Colleen (Karl) Allard; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her son Wesley (1992). Memorial may be directed to the Masonic Charitable Foundation. Visitation for Shirley will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11-8 p.m. at Blackburn Chapel. Eastern Star services will be conducted on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, visitation will be 10-11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Blackburn Chapel. Rev. John Anderson will be officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ronald, at White Chapel in Troy, MI. Arrangements by Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home. You may share an online condolence at:
Published in The Oakland Press on July 2, 2019