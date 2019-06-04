|
|
Lilley, Shirley, aged 83, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1935 to William Archer (Artie) and Elizabeth (Nana) Rawlings. She resided in Royal Oak, Michigan where she raised her two sons and made many friends. Shirley had a deep love for her family and friends and loved telling stories of her time as a child in England. She enjoyed spending time with her family, great grand babies, and great grand dog-Dantonio. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, love for her family, and her talent for baking/cooking. She is survived by her two sons, Steven and Keith (Patty); two granddaughters, Amanda (Jonathon) and Breanna (Michael); three great grandchildren, Tyson, Sabrina, and Savanna; and numerous cousins; and extended family in Canada and England. She will be deeply missed by many. A memorial service will be held on June 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Bloomfield Hills, MI. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pilgrim Congregational Church.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 23, 2019