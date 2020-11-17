REEVES, Shirley Lois, age 101, of Rochester, passed away on November 13, 2020. Born in Lake Orion on December 12, 1918 and went on to graduate from Rochester High School. A founding member and a faithful, long-time member of Howarth United Methodist Church, she was the longest and oldest volunteer at Crittenton hospital, she loved golfing, gardening, playing cards, baking, wintering in Florida, but most of all, she loved her family who in return, loved Shirley. Beloved wife of Al Reeves (passed away in 2013) her husband of almost 67 years. Loving mother of Ronald (Kay) Reeves of Adrian and Kaye (Paul) Hamman of Rochester Hills. Devoted grandfather of Aaron (Molly) Reeves, Matthew (Olivia) Reeves, Laura (Patrick) Fenchak, Lisa (Michael) Damito, and Amy (Ernest) Young. Also surviving her are her great grandchildren, Cameron, Breeanna, Nicholas, Alexa, Molly, Lucas, Thomas, Katie, Hannah, Adrienne, Anthony, and Lilah. Private services will be held for the immediate family, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. A Livestream of the Funeral Service will be available on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. To view the service, please visit: www.oneroomstreaming.com
The EVENT ID IS: PixleyWestU and the PASSWORD IS: SFLPLN. Donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to Howarth United Methodist Church in Lake Orion. www.pixleyfh.com