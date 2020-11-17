1/1
Shirley Lois Reeves
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REEVES, Shirley Lois, age 101, of Rochester, passed away on November 13, 2020. Born in Lake Orion on December 12, 1918 and went on to graduate from Rochester High School. A founding member and a faithful, long-time member of Howarth United Methodist Church, she was the longest and oldest volunteer at Crittenton hospital, she loved golfing, gardening, playing cards, baking, wintering in Florida, but most of all, she loved her family who in return, loved Shirley. Beloved wife of Al Reeves (passed away in 2013) her husband of almost 67 years. Loving mother of Ronald (Kay) Reeves of Adrian and Kaye (Paul) Hamman of Rochester Hills. Devoted grandfather of Aaron (Molly) Reeves, Matthew (Olivia) Reeves, Laura (Patrick) Fenchak, Lisa (Michael) Damito, and Amy (Ernest) Young. Also surviving her are her great grandchildren, Cameron, Breeanna, Nicholas, Alexa, Molly, Lucas, Thomas, Katie, Hannah, Adrienne, Anthony, and Lilah. Private services will be held for the immediate family, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. A Livestream of the Funeral Service will be available on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. To view the service, please visit: www.oneroomstreaming.com The EVENT ID IS: PixleyWestU and the PASSWORD IS: SFLPLN. Donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to Howarth United Methodist Church in Lake Orion. www.pixleyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE -- A Livestream of the Funeral Service will be available on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. To view the service, please visit: www.oneroomstreaming.com The EVENT ID IS: PixleyWestU and the PASSWORD IS: SFLPLN.
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved