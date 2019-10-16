|
Shirley Payne of White Lake, passed peacefully at the age of 84 on August 26, 2019. Shirley Ann Last (Payne) was born April 1, 1935 to parents Paul and Harriett. Loving mother of Denise and Dale (Pam). Beloved grandmother of Nicole, Danya, Connor and Alex. Great Grandmother of Alice, Mae, Andrew and Hazel. Married to Don Payne for 26 years beginning May 12, 1956. Shirley worked at Awreys Bakery counter and completed Comptometer School in 1954. After marriage she worked at the drive in restaurant in Fort Campbell, KY while Don was in the Army. Shirley worked 25 plus years for H & R Block as a tax preparer. She enjoyed her many years living on Cooley Lake, travels in the motorhome, golfing, bowling, archery, attending concerts, vacationing at Pensacola Beach, spending time with her family, friends and her beloved Boston Terriers. Shirley will be deeply missed by her family, friends and caregivers at Autumn Ridge. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at Wing Lauk Restaurant on October 20.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019