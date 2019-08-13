|
BROWN, Silva Dae (Black; Massey; Dowdy) – of Davison, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Magnolia House Senior Living. She was 92 years of age. Silva was born October 6, 1926 in Cullman, AL to the late John and Dovie (Laney) Brown. She was a resident of Jones Chapel, AL for 40 years; Berkley, MI for 19 years; Lebanon, TN for 11 years; Goodrich, MI for 16 years and Davison, MI for the past 6 years. She had been married to Grady Black, John Massey, and then Willis Dowdy who all have preceded her in death. Silva was employed by G. P. Plastics in Troy, MI for 20 years, retiring in 1987. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, cooking and being with family. Surviving are: Danny (Sue) Cottingham of Madison Heights, Deborah (Bob) Prince of Roseville, Shelia Bowers of Davison, Robin Tucker of Utica, Glenn (Shelly) Black of MO, Lisa (Ronald) Faes of MO, Jeffrey Bowers of Davison; 18 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Margie (Lewis) Hornick of Akron, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by: son, Randy Black; brothers: Enis Brown, Rudolph Brown, Dwayne Brown, Mac Brown, Douglas “Doc” Brown, Braxton Brown and John Brown; and sisters: Hilda Floyd, Vera Brock and Orean Talley. Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 14, 2019