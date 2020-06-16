longtime resident of Clarkston; passed away June 13, 2020; age 83; preceded in death by her husband Zane; mother of Dr. Michael (Pam) Pryomski, Gary (Kristi) Pryomski and Laurie (Ranjit “R.J.”) Mugve; grandmother of Ryan Pryomski, Danna Pryomski, Dr.Nicholas (Ilona) Pryomski, Ross Pryomski, Robert (Kathryn) Pryomski, Dr. Neal (Dr. Amy) Mugve & Nikhil (Shaina) Mugve; great-grandmother of Dominik, Evelyne, Zane and Wade; sister of late Mary Barss, late Dick Mawhinney, Robert Mawhinney, late William Mawhinney and Judy Garrison. Sora owned and operated Fashion Gallery dress shop for many years. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held July 10th by invitation. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn or MI Humane Society. Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.