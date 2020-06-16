I'm so sorry to hear of your mom passing. She was such a good friend thru the years. She would do anything for you. Such a positive happy person. We had such good times together years ago when it was Zane, Dave, Sora and me. We went on a lot of fun trips and many dinners together. And Laurie: Mike and Tom send their condolences too. God Bless all the family, Its tough to loose your mom but shes with the angels now . May she rest in peace.

Ruth Ann Couture

Friend