Sora Jane PRYOMSKI
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
longtime resident of Clarkston; passed away June 13, 2020; age 83; preceded in death by her husband Zane; mother of Dr. Michael (Pam) Pryomski, Gary (Kristi) Pryomski and Laurie (Ranjit “R.J.”) Mugve; grandmother of Ryan Pryomski, Danna Pryomski, Dr.Nicholas (Ilona) Pryomski, Ross Pryomski, Robert (Kathryn) Pryomski, Dr. Neal (Dr. Amy) Mugve & Nikhil (Shaina) Mugve; great-grandmother of Dominik, Evelyne, Zane and Wade; sister of late Mary Barss, late Dick Mawhinney, Robert Mawhinney, late William Mawhinney and Judy Garrison. Sora owned and operated Fashion Gallery dress shop for many years. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held July 10th by invitation. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn or MI Humane Society. Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 15, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your mom passing. She was such a good friend thru the years. She would do anything for you. Such a positive happy person. We had such good times together years ago when it was Zane, Dave, Sora and me. We went on a lot of fun trips and many dinners together. And Laurie: Mike and Tom send their condolences too. God Bless all the family, Its tough to loose your mom but shes with the angels now . May she rest in peace.
Ruth Ann Couture
Friend
June 15, 2020
Your Mom was such an amazingly loving person. I have so many fond memories of her. She always included me in such a way that made me feel part of the family. She will always hold a very special place in my heart.
Nancy Licatovich
Friend
June 15, 2020
I will really miss you Sora. So happy you became my friend through our lunch group. I will be down south & I will pretend you are back in Michigan having fun at lunch on Wednesdays. Love you Sora.
Carole Ingersoll
Friend
June 15, 2020
So very sorry to learn about your Mom!! She was a very giving and loving person. Always enjoyed spending time with her!
Terri Hendren
Friend
June 14, 2020
Aunt Sora, the world is a sadder place without you in it. You will always be loved and missed by your family. Say hi to my mother and father for me. I love you and hope you are at piece now.
Rick Mawhinney
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved