POE, SPENCER PATRICK, age 41, passed away at home on Vancouver Island on April 7, 2019. Spencer leaves behind his wife, Lindsay, and beautiful children, Roam and Revere. Precious son of William Poe and Elizabeth Poe Hepinstall. Dearest brother of Tosha and Audrey Poe. Preceded in death by step-father Chet Hepinstall and step-brothers Chance and Dennis, grandparents Bob Poe, Jack and June Wiita, and Dorothy Poe. Survived by grandmother Barbara Poe. Spencer leaves behind to mourn in-laws Randy and Shannon Hallet, sister-in-laws Amanda (Rory) Goncalves and Candace (Mat) Hallet. Awesome uncle to Teddy, Madelaina, Esma and Mia. He also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly, especially Uncle Andy and cousins Ted and Tom. Spencer lived an amazing and adventurous life, leaving a long list of friends throughout North America. His early years were spent in Waterford and Ortonville where he was active in baseball, football, wrestling and soccer. He leaves behind his dear friends Jason, Travis, Harley, Chris, Jason and Brian. After graduating from Brandon High School, Spencer went to Wisconsin to live with his Dad, working and attending college. There he leaves to mourn his very best friend Gary who he loved like a brother. He decided to load up and head West to hike the Great Divide, eventually settling in Alaska to work on a crab boat. He found his home away from home in Homer, Alaska, where he worked at Coal Point Trading Co. on the Homer Spit. There he met lifelong friends John and Nancy, Luke, Chelsa, Bronco, his future wife, and many others. Spencer and Lindsay decided to make their home in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Many close friends, especially George and Margaret and Richard and Doreen, remain in Alberta. They eventually made the decision to return to Lindsay’s roots on Vancouver Island to raise their children. As a stay at home Dad, he loved taking the kids on adventures hiking, swimming, camping, going to parks, playgrounds and libraries to educate and explore. Spencer, affectionately known as the Poe-nato, will always be remembered for his warm, welcoming smile, catchphrases such as "Seize the day!" and "Change of Master Plan", and deep concern for always helping others. Although he put on a valiant front, Spencer struggled with depression. Our wish is to honor Spencer by calling attention to this very real epidemic, which knows no boundaries. If just one person stops and realizes they are loved, they are not alone, they are not a failure, that life does not have to be perfect and they reach out and get help, it would prevent so much unnecessary heartache and Spencer’s legacy of living unselfishly for others will continue forever. Please reach out to someone, because you never know what someone else is going through, even though they may be wearing the biggest smile in the world. Family will receive friends from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, May 18, at Donelson, Johns & Evans Funeral Home, 5391 Highland Rd., Waterford, with a Memorial Service at 3pm. A Celebration of Life dinner will immediately follow at Gallery Steel, 2248 Culver Rd., Waterford. A natural burial will take place on Monday, May 20, at 1pm at The Preserve at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, we would appreciate you giving the most precious gift you can, the gift of your time and attention to someone you love. Your compassion is all someone may need to feel connected, accepted and whole. To send a private condolence to the family, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019