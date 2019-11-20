The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Walled Lake United Methodist Church
313 East Northport
Walled Lake, MI
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Walled Lake United Methodist Church
313 East Northport
Walled Lake, MI
Stanley Clark Obituary
Clark, Stanley R. age 84 of Walled Lake died November 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee: Kessler) Clark (d. 2006). Loving father of David (Jeff Roberts) Clark, Dean (Donna) Clark and Jeff (Dawn) Clark. Grandfather of Alexandria (Brad), Samantha (Ronny), Jamie, Emily, Samantha and Carmen. Mr. Clark was a retired deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department where he served for 25 years. Funeral from the Walled Lake United Methodist Church, 313 East Northport, Walled Lake Monday 1 p.m. (Instate 12 noon). Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd. Sunday 3-8 PM. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation appreciated. Condolences at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 21, 2019
