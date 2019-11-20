|
|
Clark, Stanley R. age 84 of Walled Lake died November 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee: Kessler) Clark (d. 2006). Loving father of David (Jeff Roberts) Clark, Dean (Donna) Clark and Jeff (Dawn) Clark. Grandfather of Alexandria (Brad), Samantha (Ronny), Jamie, Emily, Samantha and Carmen. Mr. Clark was a retired deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department where he served for 25 years. Funeral from the Walled Lake United Methodist Church, 313 East Northport, Walled Lake Monday 1 p.m. (Instate 12 noon). Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd. Sunday 3-8 PM. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation appreciated. Condolences at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 21, 2019