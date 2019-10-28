|
|
of Lexington; October 24, 2019; age 73; Stan was born September 16, 1946 and was a 1964 graduate of Coldwater High School. Stan married Bette Baril on June 7, 1969. He was a Metallurgist at T.R.W. He is survived by his three children, Ann Livingston, Karen Kinsel and Mark Cuthbert. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Steis's Village Inn, Lexington. Inurnment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 29, 2019