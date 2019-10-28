The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY CUTHBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY G. CUTHBERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY G. CUTHBERT Obituary
of Lexington; October 24, 2019; age 73; Stan was born September 16, 1946 and was a 1964 graduate of Coldwater High School. Stan married Bette Baril on June 7, 1969. He was a Metallurgist at T.R.W. He is survived by his three children, Ann Livingston, Karen Kinsel and Mark Cuthbert. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Steis's Village Inn, Lexington. Inurnment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STANLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now