Stanley Jones

Stanley Jones Obituary
JONES, Stanley - age 96, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital Troy. Mr. Jones leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife, Anita Jones; children, Debra and Eunice Jones, Rita Anderson, Dr. Jacqueline (Frank III) Jones-McKinney and Steven (Karen) Jones and other relatives. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by sons, Stanley Jr. and Terrell Jones; parents, Elberta and Walter Jones; and siblings, David, Capus, Counsel and Solomon Jones, Freddie Lee Cooper, Bertha Marshall, Mildred Smith and Walter Sue Hill. Graveside Service 12 Noon Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Pastor Douglas P. Jones, Officiating. Friends and pallbearers will assemble directly at the Cemetery Saturday. Mr. Jones will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 12 Noon-6 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 23, 2020
