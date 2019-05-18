|
|
of Waterford; May 15, 2019; age 66; Loving husband of Judy Mercier; Dear father of Allison (Jeff) Barello, Matthew Pukey, Lindsay Pukey and Alyssa Pukey; Dear brother of Michael Pukey and Christine Pukey; Cherished grandfather of Connor, Zachary, and Dean. Mr. Pukey was a System Design Engineer for Kentucky Trailers. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 19, 2019