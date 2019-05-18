The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY PUKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY R. PUKEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STANLEY R. PUKEY Obituary
of Waterford; May 15, 2019; age 66; Loving husband of Judy Mercier; Dear father of Allison (Jeff) Barello, Matthew Pukey, Lindsay Pukey and Alyssa Pukey; Dear brother of Michael Pukey and Christine Pukey; Cherished grandfather of Connor, Zachary, and Dean. Mr. Pukey was a System Design Engineer for Kentucky Trailers. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now