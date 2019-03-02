The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN WALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN A. WALL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEPHEN A. WALL Obituary
of Lake Orion; March 1, 2019; age 72; Dear husband of the late Susan; Beloved father of June Wall and Jessie Wall (Ben Larsen). Dear brother of Jerry (Charlotte) Wall. Cherished grandfather of Jaden. Mr. Wall was retired from General Motors and was a member of the Assembly of God Deaf Church. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now