of Lake Orion; March 1, 2019; age 72; Dear husband of the late Susan; Beloved father of June Wall and Jessie Wall (Ben Larsen). Dear brother of Jerry (Charlotte) Wall. Cherished grandfather of Jaden. Mr. Wall was retired from General Motors and was a member of the Assembly of God Deaf Church. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2019