Stephen “Popeye” Akers, age 67, of Waterford, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julie; his three children: Jennifer Thomas, Stephen D. (Heather) Akers, and Holly (Steven) Chamberlain; five grandchildren: George and Jesse Jordan; Carson and Peyton Chamberlain, and David Akers; two great-grandchildren, five siblings, and his mother-in-law Marlynne Hayden. Stephen was born August 26, 1952, in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of Mr. & Mrs. Ralph and Magdalene (Hollenback) Akers. He and Julie Hayden were united in marriage on July 6, 2002. Throughout his life, Stephen worked as a prototype inspector at Borg Warner for many years until his retirement. In his free time, Stephen enjoyed building model trains, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Magdalene, and one of his siblings. A funeral service will take place 2:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home Highland Chapel, 3295 East Highland Road, Highland, Michigan 48356. Stephen’s family will be present at the funeral home to receive friends on Monday from 11:00 am until the time of service at 2:00 pm. Cremation will follow. Those desiring may consider memorial contributions to a . Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 8, 2019