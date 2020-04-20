|
Stephen Paul Colwell of Riley, MI passed away suddenly on April 18, 2020 at the age of 60. Stephen was born March 23rd, 1960 in Pontiac, MI. He was a funny man with a great heart and always cared about others needs before his own. He loved drawing, riding his Harley, hunting and fishing. He worked for Blue Star, Inc. as a Foreman. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Termarsch-Long; wife, Tammie Colwell. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Tiffany, Young & Hauss Funeral Home Modetz Chapel, in Armada, MI. A livestream service will take place at 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 21, 2020