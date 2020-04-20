The Oakland Press Obituaries
Stephen Colwell


1960 - 2020
Stephen Colwell Obituary
Stephen Paul Colwell of Riley, MI passed away suddenly on April 18, 2020 at the age of 60. Stephen was born March 23rd, 1960 in Pontiac, MI. He was a funny man with a great heart and always cared about others needs before his own. He loved drawing, riding his Harley, hunting and fishing. He worked for Blue Star, Inc. as a Foreman. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Termarsch-Long; wife, Tammie Colwell. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Tiffany, Young & Hauss Funeral Home Modetz Chapel, in Armada, MI. A livestream service will take place at 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 21, 2020
